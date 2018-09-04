Calgary widow forgives remorseful drunk driver who killed her husband

Though Alexander Soop killed her husband, left her with permanent injuries and "destroyed" her life, Jayne Holmes stood in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday and told Soop she has forgiven him.

On life support after the fatal drunk driving crash, Jayne was not able to attend her husband's funeral. In fact, it was weeks after the accident when she was told of Roger's death.

Jayne's daughter had waited for her mother's feeding tube to be removed so she could properly cry.

"II didn't really believe it," Jayne said, presenting her victim impact statement. "I have no idea how to describe the pain of losing him. This has destroyed every part of my life."

On Tuesday, Soop, 32, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Soop was "blind drunk" when he got behind the wheel of his truck and caused the fatal crash on March 27, 2016.

Court heard that Soop tried to stab himself in the stomach in July and was hospitalized for five days.

Justice Earl Wilson accepted the joint sentencing recommendation made by defence lawyer Sean Fagan and prosecutors Elaine Ahn and Scott Wilson.

Five people, including Jayne, delivered emotional victim impact statements at Soop's sentencing hearing.

On life support

Roger Holmes and his wife were in their Jeep, on their way to their pastor's home for dinner that night.

At the time of the crash on Glenmore Trail S.W., Soop had a blood-alcohol level of .247.

Roger was ejected and died at the scene, and his wife, Jayne, suffered a punctured lung, two broken femurs and two dislocated knees. She has no memory of the fatal crash.

Initially on life support, Jayne wasn't released from hospital for four months. Weeks after the crash, Jayne's daughter had to deliver the news that Roger had died.

'Forgive me,' says Soop

Roger and Jayne did everything together; they ran a business, watched the news and had nightly debriefs. Jayne described her husband as her "closest confidant."

When given the chance to speak in court, Soop turned to address his victims and offered an apology.

"I know I hurt all of you," he said. "I hope you guys can forgive me, I haven't forgiven myself yet."

Before handing down Soop's sentence, the judge expressed frustration at the senselessness of Holmes' death.

"It is so highly preventable and yet every day of every month of every year, we get people charged with impaired driving," said Wilson.

Two others who had been travelling in another vehicle that day were also injured and were in court to deliver victim impact statements.

'We all want to see you succeed'

In his sentencing arguments, defence lawyer Fagan told the court of the trauma Soop suffered throughout his childhood.

Surrounded by abuse and alcoholism, Soop lost his sister to suicide and his girlfriend and cousin to murder.

Earlier this summer, he tried to kill himself.

Wilson noted Soop's history of alcoholism and urged him to get the counselling he needs while in custody.

"You're going to get out one day and we all want to see you succeed," Wilson told Soop.

"You've gone through hell and back, you've taken a life … you owe society so much, you have to give back."