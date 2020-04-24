Alberta businesses line up to offer free services to COVID-19 first responders

If you are a first responder in need of clean clothes or a thoroughly sanitized car during this COVID-19 pandemic, some Alberta businesses have you covered.



"There is a time and a place for everything," said Dolphin Dry Cleaners owner Imran Rajpoot.



"It's not really a time to make profit, it's a time to serve humanity."

He's talking about the costs he is donating to dry clean or launder clothes for health-care workers during a global pandemic.

Rajpoot says there is no limit.

Imran Rajpoot's Dolphin Dry Cleaners are offered to clean clothes for first responders for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"Unlimited. As much as they need, we are here for them," he said.



Rajpoot's stores are using longer cleaning times and hotter water to make the cleaning more effective.



He says so far about 100 people have called to say thanks, and 300 first responders have taken advantage of the service.

And why would you want to dress up in clean clothes and then hop in a dirty car?

Ryan Baum is the general manager at Cochrane Toyota. The dealership is sanitizing cars for first responders during COVID-19. That includes police and firefighters. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Now you don't have to, if you are a first responder in the Cochrane area, thanks to the Toyota dealer in that town.



"We will pick up their vehicle, bring it here. Sanitize it inside and out and we have an ozone machine that will kill any extra viruses in the car," general manager Ryan Baum told CBC News.



And their offer includes police and firefighters.



"Anyone that is putting themselves in danger right now for our safety," he said.