Wind warnings issued for southern, central Alberta
Strong cold front expected across Alberta Friday morning: Environment Canada
Strong winds are blowing into southern and central Alberta, and could be bringing a little snow with them.
Environment Canada said a strong cold front is expected to move from the north to the south across the province starting late Friday morning.
"Winds will begin to gust out of the northwest in excess of 90 km/h. Winds are expected to ease late this afternoon into the early evening hours," the agency said in a wind weather warning.
"Periods of rain will change to a brief period of snow behind the cold front."
Winds warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Environment Canada warned drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing weather conditions.
Wind warning are currently in place for the areas of:
- Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
- City of Calgary
- Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Kananaskis - Canmore
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House - Caroline
For up-to-date weather information visit the Environment Canada website.