Wind warnings issued for southern, central Alberta

Strong winds are blowing into southern and central Alberta, and could be bringing a little snow with them.

Environment Canada said a strong cold front is expected to move from the north to the south across the province starting late Friday morning.

"Winds will begin to gust out of the northwest in excess of 90 km/h. Winds are expected to ease late this afternoon into the early evening hours," the agency said in a wind weather warning.

"Periods of rain will change to a brief period of snow behind the cold front."

Winds warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Environment Canada warned drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing weather conditions.

Wind warning are currently in place for the areas of:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

City of Calgary

Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Drumheller - Three Hills

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Kananaskis - Canmore

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

For up-to-date weather information visit the Environment Canada website.