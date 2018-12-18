Wind gusts up to 120 km/h expected in southwestern Alberta

It's going to be a blustery day in southern Alberta.

Wind gusts up to 120 km/hr are expected across the southwestern corner of the province Tuesday and could last into Wednesday, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, wind warnings are in place for:​

Kananaskis, Canmore

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," reads the warning.

Gusts of 167 km/hr were recorded north of Waterton Park Gate on Highway 6 last week, while wind speeds of 154 km/h were recorded on Highway 22 north of Lundbreck. Vehicles were blown over on several highways and siding was ripped from buildings.

Snowfall warnings are also in place Tuesday for Banff National Park and Jasper National Park, which could see up to 15 centimetres drop on Highway 93 by the evening.

Motorists are asked to prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," and drive with caution.