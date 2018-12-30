Skip to Main Content
Blowing snow advisories issued for southern Alberta

Strong wind gusts are expected, which could reduce visibility to less than one kilometre.

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h expected which could reduce visibility to less than 1 km

Motorists are advised to expect blowing snow and winter conditions on southern Alberta highways on Sunday afternoon. (CBC)

Motorists travelling on southern Alberta roadways are being advised to use caution Sunday afternoon as strong wind gusts are expected, which could reduce visibility to less than one kilometre. 

As of noon Sunday, Environment Canada had issued blowing snow advisories for:

  • Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.    
  • Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan.    
  • Drumheller, Three Hills.
  • Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River.

"Gusts to 70 km/h combined with falling snow is reducing visibilities at times to one km or less," reads the advisory. 

Conditions are expected to improve late Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to adjust driving to changing road conditions, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop. 

