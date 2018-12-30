Blowing snow advisories issued for southern Alberta

Motorists travelling on southern Alberta roadways are being advised to use caution Sunday afternoon as strong wind gusts are expected, which could reduce visibility to less than one kilometre.

As of noon Sunday, Environment Canada had issued blowing snow advisories for:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan.

Drumheller, Three Hills.

Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River.

"Gusts to 70 km/h combined with falling snow is reducing visibilities at times to one km or less," reads the advisory.

Conditions are expected to improve late Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to adjust driving to changing road conditions, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.