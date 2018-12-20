Snowfall, freezing rain and wind warnings issued for much of Alberta

Those travelling on the province's highways are being advised to use caution, as wind warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for much of northern and southern Alberta.

"Strong westerly winds are beginning to develop this evening, producing wind gusts to 100 km/h in wind prone areas," reads a warning from Environment Canada.

"Strong winds will continue overnight and gradually diminish Friday afternoon."

The wind could also damage buildings, possibly blowing siding and shingles off and breaking windows.

As of 5 p.m., the wind warnings are in place for:

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath.

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park.

Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River.

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

Hanna, Coronation, Oyen.

Red Deer, Innisfail, Ponoka, Stettler.

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake.

Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake.

Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield.

Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermillion, Provost.

Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for a number of regions, including:

Banff National Park.

Fort Chipewyan, Wood Buffalo National Park.

Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay.

Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning.

Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake, Cadotte Lake.

There are also freezing rain warnings in place for:

Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche.

Slave Lake.

​Drivers are advised to use caution.