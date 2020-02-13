How Albertans have celebrated marriage over the past 128 years
Look at how Alberta couples dressed and posed for one of the most memorable days of their lives, over the past 128 years.
This Valentine's Day, we've dug into the Glenbow Archives for a bit of a Flashback Friday on Albertan weddings.
While hairstyles and fabric cuts may have changed over the years, many of the core elements of this time-honoured expression of commitment and love have remained the same: two people, dressed to impress, flanked by loved ones and celebrating with food as they embark on a new adventure together.
