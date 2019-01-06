New
Wind gusts up to 100 km/hr expected in southwestern Alberta
Winds of 81 km/hr were detected Sunday morning at Lundbreck Station, which is between Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass.
Environment Canada issued yet another wind warning about 12:30 p.m. Sunday
With gusts up to 100 km/hr expected Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park, McGrath and Fort Macleod areas.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning reads.
Wind speeds of 81km/h have been detected on Hwy22 at the Lundbreck station. (10:37am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a>—@511Alberta
Wind warnings have been issued for much of southern Alberta several times in recent weeks.
