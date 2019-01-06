Skip to Main Content
Wind gusts up to 100 km/hr expected in southwestern Alberta
Winds of 81 km/hr were detected Sunday morning at Lundbreck Station, which is between Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass.

Environment Canada issued yet another wind warning about 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Another wind warning has been issued for the southwest corner of Alberta. (Environment Canada)

With gusts up to 100 km/hr expected Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park, McGrath and Fort Macleod areas.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning reads.

Wind warnings have been issued for much of southern Alberta several times in recent weeks.

