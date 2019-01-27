Wind warnings issued for central and southern Alberta
Strong winds could cause damage to buildings
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for much of central and southern Alberta, amid blowing snow and freezing rain.
"A strong cold front is dropping quickly southward this morning and will move through southern Alberta by afternoon," the warning reads.
"Behind the front, strong northerly winds are gusting 90 to 100 km/h."
The warning adds rain showers will turn to flurries with reduced visibility in the afternoon.
"Temperatures will also drop rapidly behind the front to below zero through the day. The freezing temperatures may cause icy conditions to develop on roads and sidewalks," it reads.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, wind warnings are in effect for:
- Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre
- Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan
- Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath
- Calgary
- Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost
- Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake
- Drumheller, Three Hills
- Hanna, Coronation, Oyen
- Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield
- Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River
- Lloydminter, Wainwright, Vermillion, Provost
- Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield
- Okotoks, High River, Claresholm
- Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Thousands write Millarville woman giving away $1.7M home in contest
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Bernier talks equalization and pipelines at Calgary 'Equality or Independence' rally
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.