Frost advisories issued for much of Alberta, snowfall warnings issued for western parts of province

Frost advisories were issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta on Sunday and special weather statements were released for Calgary and the surrounding area, warning of the possibility for heavy snow this week.

The frost warnings say temperatures are forecast to drop below 0 C during the overnight hours Sunday across much of Alberta, which could damage crops and plants.

Frost advisories are issued during the growing season and this will be the last one for 2018 from the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Center (PASPC).

The special weather statement covers Calgary and parts of Rocky View and Mountain View Counties, including:

Carstairs and Stirlingville

Cremona and Water Valley

Olds and Didsbury

Sundre

Airdrie and Crossfield

Bottrel and Madden

Cochrane

"A heavy snowfall is likely for parts of western Alberta this week," reads the statement.

"A low pressure system will form over B.C. on Monday, bringing snow to western Alberta from Monday night to Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast in the Nordegg to Kananaskis to Pincher Creek corridor.

"Areas east of this line may see heavy snowfall exceeding 10 [centimetres], but confidence in this happening is low at this time," reads the statement.

"In addition, portions of the mountain parks may see snowfall exceeding 20 cm."

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Jasper National Park south of Sunwapta Falls, and near the town of Jasper, along with the Nordegg area, including

Chungo Creek

Nordegg and Big Horn Res.

Ya-Ha-Tinda Ranch

Cadomin and Robb

Highway conditions are expected to deteriorate as a result and motorists are advised to drive according to conditions.