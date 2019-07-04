Alberta to spend $2.5M on public inquiry into 'foreign-funded special interests'

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government will spend $2.5 million on a provincial inquiry into what he refers to as "foreign-funded special interests" and their campaigns to stop development in the province's oilsands.

The inquiry will have no authority beyond the province and cannot compel testimony from those outside Alberta, despite the fact it will largely be concerned with the actions of those outside the jurisdiction.

During a press conference Thursday announcing the inquiry, which will be headed by accountant Steve Allen, the premier spoke about allegations of Russian interference, the suggestion that OPEC supports land-locking Alberta oil and the funding of environmental groups by the Rockefeller and Tide foundations.

"There's never been a formal investigation into all aspects of the anti-Alberta campaign," he said when asked why an inquiry was needed when the information in question is available in public documents.

"The mandate for commissioner Allen will be to bring together all of the available information."

Free speech

There are no regulations preventing environmental groups from accepting money from outside Canada, nor any laws preventing an environmental group from advocating for environmental action.

Recent changes in federal regulations removed certain limits on political activity, something that was used by the previous Conservative federal government to conduct audits against environmental groups.

Kenney rejected the suggestion he's attacking the right to free speech of environmental organizations, but did not rule out legal actions against those groups and said those within Alberta could be compelled to provide public testimony in front of the inquiry.

Kenney says those environmental groups have only damaged Canada and have not managed to limit consumption or production.

He suggested that environmental groups have not put the same amount of effort into fighting the rise of oil and gas production in the United States.

"Why Canada alone? Why Alberta alone? And that's the point of this inquiry," he said.

Greenpeace Canada

Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist with Greenpeace Canada, dismissed the inquiry as an attempt to silence organizations like his.

"This is a public inquiry, which is, you know, they admit they're not gonna be able to do much with it," he said.

"It's basically kind of a show trial to try and intimidate critics and people concerned about climate change into silence."

He said oil and gas development and pipelines are being fought across the planet and that the world needs to wean itself off fossil fuels.

One year for inquiry

Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Doug Schweitzer said the inquiry will take one year to complete; the first phase will include research while the second could include public hearings.

A final report will be due to the government on July 2, 2020 and could include recommendations from Allen, although it's unclear what those would cover.

"The campaign to landlock Alberta oil has caused over a decade of reputational harm to Alberta's energy sector," said Schweitzer in a news release.

"We will determine next steps once the commissioner files his report, and if there is evidence of illegal activity, we will take further action."

It's part of a larger strategy the government has initiated to fight what it calls misinformation targeting Alberta oil and gas.