Alberta's energy 'war room' launches in Calgary

Premier Jason Kenney's $30 million "war room" officially launches in Calgary today — an effort to combat what his United Conservative Party government calls misinformation about Alberta's energy industry.

The operation, officially titled the Canadian Energy Centre, will be headed by former UCP candidate Tom Olsen, who lost to the NDP's Joe Ceci in the recent provincial election.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in October that the war room will have three parts:

A "rapid-response" unit to issue "swift responses to misinformation spread through social media."

An "energy literacy" unit to "create original content to elevate the general understanding of Alberta's energy sector, and help the province take control of its energy story."

A "data and research" unit to centralize and analyze data "to reinforce this story with factual evidence for investors, researchers and policy makers."

The war room is part of an aggressive push by the UCP government to promote the province's oil and gas industry, the primary driver of Alberta's struggling economy.

In addition to the war room, Kenney's government also has launched a public inquiry into what it calls the "foreign funding of anti-energy campaigns."

The war room will be funded by pulling $20 million per year from the province's new carbon tax and $10 million per year from the government's existing advertising fund, according to the recent provincial budget.

Olsen will receive a salary of $195,000 per year to head the organization.