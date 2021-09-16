What we know about Alberta's new vaccine passport (that's not being called a passport) so far

Albertans will likely soon be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry to many businesses and events.

The province has more than 18,000 active cases — the most of any province. On Wednesday, there were 877 people in hospital with the illness, including 218 in intensive care.

After months of rejecting the premise of a vaccine passport, Premier Jason Kenney announced the sweeping new measures to combat the COVID-19 surge on Wednesday, but under a different name: the restriction exemption program.

'I apologize,' Kenney says as Alberta declares state of public health emergency 1:57 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday introduced strict and sweeping new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as he apologized for his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:57

As of Sept. 20, non-essential businesses and services will have the option of requiring proof of vaccinations for patrons who wish to access their services — or opting out of the program and having to adhere to a strict set of capacity and operating restrictions.

But the restrictions for businesses that opt out will vary, and some Albertans have expressed confusion about what documentation they will need to provide and how to access it.

Here's what we know so far about the program.

When will Albertans need to begin showing proof of vaccination?

Lana Weatherdon, 43, receives the AstraZeneca vaccine from Lee Buzzell-Lavoie at the Telus Convention Centre immunization site in Calgary on April 20. (Leah Hennel/AHS)

From Sept. 20 until Oct. 25, vaccine-eligible Albertans will need proof of a single dose to access many non-essential services in the province — and that dose must have been administered at least two weeks before the time of service.

After Oct. 25, proof of two doses will be required.

I'm a business. Do I need to register for this program?

Nope, but the government says there will be audits and enforcement to ensure rules are followed.

I'm a vaccinated Albertan. What can I use as proof of vaccination and where can I find it?

Albertans can show the paper immunization record they received at the time of vaccination.

If you lost your paper copy, the government says you can print it online at MyHealthRecords, or request another copy by contacting the pharmacy or clinic where you were vaccinated.

The Alberta government says work is also underway to make proof-of-vaccination available through a QR code 'in the coming weeks.' (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Albertans will also be able to print a small card accessed on MyHealthRecords that shows proof of vaccination to keep in their wallets starting on Sept. 19, the government says.

Alternatively, a digital copy of vaccine records is available on the MyHealthRecords smart phone app, and the government advises saving a copy on your phone or printing it out.

However, Albertans who are currently trying to access MyHealthRecords are being warned of long wait times to access the website and app.

The government says work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code "in the coming weeks."

I'm an unvaccinated Albertan. What do I need if I plan to go out?

You'll need to plan ahead.

Unvaccinated Albertans will have to show a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test result, done by a private company, and it must have been completed within 72 hours of going out.

The government stipulates that tests must not be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.

What will happen for businesses that implement the program?

They will be able to operate "as usual," the government says, as long as they are serving only those who have proof of immunization or who have a recent privately paid negative test.

What restrictions will apply to restaurants that don't take part in the program?

Indoor dining will not be permitted, but a maximum of six people per table — composed of one household, or two close contacts for those who live alone — will be allowed to eat outside.

Liquor sales must end at 10 p.m., while consumption must end by 11 p.m.

What restrictions will apply to indoor retail, entertainment and rec centres that don't take part in the program?

Capacity will be restricted to one-third of code occupancy, and masking and two-metre physical distancing will also be required.

People must be with household members only, or two close contacts if they live alone.

What restrictions will apply to gyms and sports facilities that don't take part in the program?

Indoor group classes and activities will not be permitted, and indoor competitions will be paused except where vaccine exemptions have been granted.

Indoor one-on-one training and solo activities are allowed with three metres of physical distancing.

However, the government says that outdoor activities can continue with no restrictions.

What restrictions will apply to personal services such as hair salons that don't take part in the program?

The government doesn't have specific guidance for personal services yet, a spokesperson told CBC News, but they're working on it.

Who in Alberta is exempt from the program?

Businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living will not be part of the program, the government says.

It also won't apply to employees of businesses participating in the program, those who have documentation of a medical exemption for vaccines, or children under 12.