Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine booking system 'stabilized' after website crashes, AHS says

Alberta Health Services says its online tool to reserve COVID-19 vaccinations is working properly, a day after tens of thousands of people spent hours trying to book online or on the phone, only to be disconnected or booted off by a system overwhelmed as it opened up to all people born in 1946 or earlier.

About 230,000 more seniors age 75 and older were eligible for the vaccine when bookings opened up Wednesday at 8 a.m. Seniors who are residents of public long-term care and designated supportive-living facilities have already received them.

But many people who called Health Link at 811 reported not being able to get through on the lines at all, or being disconnected — often repeatedly — after making it part way through the booking process, while the AHS website repeatedly went down or booted people out mid-registration.

By evening, the website had started to show a message letting people know how many people were ahead of them in line and how long the wait would be. At about 7 p.m., users were being told they faced waits of an hour or more with about 10,000 people ahead of them in the queue.

Calgarian Angie Hung describes multiple failed attempts to book online 0:44 Hung's parents became eligible for vaccination this morning, but she's had no luck getting through to book their appointments. 0:44

Alberta Health Services said 43,000 had managed to book and some were already being vaccinated by that time.

As of about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Alberta Health said the tally had climbed to more than 86,000 Albertans born in 1946 or earlier having booked appointments.

Thousands of people trying to log on to Alberta Health's website to register for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, when it opened to people born in 1946 and older, faced long waits. As of 7 p.m., users were getting a message saying that they faced a wait of at least an hour with about 10,000 people ahead of them in the queue. (AHS)

"The online booking tool has stabilized since launch on Wednesday morning. We very much appreciate everyone's patience, and we understand the frustration," AHS tweeted.

Trouble was preventible, expert says

Tom Keenan, an adjunct professor of computing science at the University of Calgary, told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday that the province could have easily and inexpensively prevented the website from becoming overwhelmed by installing queue management software.

He said Denmark-based Queue-it — which sells systems to cope with website traffic congestion by directing visitors to a queue where they can wait until bottlenecks clear — could have provided AHS with a solution for $30,000 to $100,000. And it would have taken about 20 minutes to install the fix, Keenan said.

Keenan said that after making a few inquiries with Queue-it regarding how AHS could have used its services, a company official seemed to confirm the province has now contracted with the firm.

"An hour ago, I got an email from the co-founder of Queue-it in Denmark and — breaking news, breaking news — she said, 'this is/will be a Queue-it customer,'" he said.

Users frustrated

James Roberts, 77, said the line was constantly busy as he spent the early morning on Wednesday trying to book an appointment by phone.

"All I can say is, it should have gone better. I mean, that's their job is to keep the people informed and to make sure that everybody understands what's happening and to really understand the segment of the population they are dealing with," he said.

"I mean, it's 75 and older, and a lot of people are not able to process in the same way, you know, somebody 20 years younger might do. This is ... they haven't planned for this."

Angie Hung, who works in IT, said early Wednesday that she tried to help both of her eligible parents book appointments and had no success.

"There was one time I got in to about the first six questions, and then when I finally answered that last question, the website froze," she said.

"So that was more uncertainty, because do I keep it open in case it does eventually reload? I'm not entirely sure. So I will keep on trying."