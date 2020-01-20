Unpaid taxes from energy companies to Alberta towns more than double
Rural municipalities say they're owed $173M — a 114% increase over last spring
Alberta's rural municipalities say the amount of unpaid property taxes they're owed by oil and gas companies has more than doubled over the past year.
The association, the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, says they are owed a total of $173 million — a 114 per cent increase over last spring.
Years of low oil prices have left many small producers in dire straits.
But rural officials say recent court decisions have left them powerless to collect tax money owed them by financially troubled companies.
As well, they say the provincial government recently ended a program that refunded them money they lost by reducing taxes for certain kinds of wells.
Reeve Paul McLauchlin of Ponoka County, where unpaid taxes amount to about 10 per cent of overall revenues, suggests the non-payment amounts to a tax revolt by an industry looking to cut costs wherever it can.
He says some of those taxes are owed by companies that are still operating and viable.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.