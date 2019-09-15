Alberta ultramarathoner Dave Proctor plots another cross-Canada speed record

Ultramarathoner Dave Proctor is planning another assault on the cross-Canada speed record.

The 38-year-old from Okotoks, Alta., attempted to run across the country in record time in 2018.

Proctor stopped after completing a third of his journey because of a back injury.

Proctor's goal is to cover the 7,200 kilometres from one Canadian coast to the other faster than Al Howie, who did it in 72 days 10 hours in 1991.

Proctor's target is 67 days starting May 18, 2020, in Newfoundland. He must average just over 100 kilometres daily to achieve it.

He started in Victoria on June 27, 2018 on his first try.

Proctor made it 2,415 km before a herniated disc in his back and other health issues stemming from that injury forced him to stop just east of Winnipeg.

"I'm ready to take this on and I've got so much more in the tank this time," Proctor said Saturday in a statement.

"I wake up dreaming of the shoulder of the highway and I go to bed thinking of the open road.

"The TransCanadian run is now in my blood and the only means of redemption, is to conquer it."

Proctor raised $311,000 for the Rare Disease Foundation on his initial attempt and wants to reach $1 million.

His son Sam has a rare disease which impacts his balance, co-ordination and dexterity.

A previous winner of Calgary and Lethbridge ultramarathons, Proctor is the Canadian record-holder in the 24-hour road race covering a distance of 257.093 km.

His 153.8 kilometres in 12 hours on a stationary treadmill in May beat the previous best of 147.3 kilometres by Australian Matthew Eckford, according to Guinness World Records. 20:30ET 14-09-19