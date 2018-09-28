Skip to Main Content
Jason Kenney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary

Jason Kenney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary

Alberta's United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Calgary for a "Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally."

UCP leader has promised to repeal Alberta's carbon tax if he wins 2019 election

The Canadian Press ·
Alberta's United Conservative Party and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are holding an anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary on Oct. 5. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press, Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Alberta's United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Calgary for a "Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally."

The UCP has posted an image on Twitter of its leader Jason Kenney and Ford both beaming at the camera with an arm around each other to promote the Oct. 5 event.

Kenney, the leader of Alberta's Opposition, has promised to repeal the province's carbon tax if his party wins the 2019 spring election.

He has also pledged to fight any attempt by Ottawa to impose a national price on carbon.

Ford's new Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government's carbon pricing plan in court.

A United Conservative party official says both leaders will give speeches at the rally.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us