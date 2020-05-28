James Rajotte appointed as Alberta's new representative to the United States

The Alberta government has appointed a new representative to the United States, and he may have his work cut out for him.

Former Conservative MP James Rajotte will lobby for Alberta's economic interests south of the border.

He told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday that those interests include energy, agriculture, agri-food and manufacturing.

"I think we'll measure success … in terms of how successful we are at getting our projects built in the U.S., how successful we are at attracting investment into Alberta, preserving that integral trade relationship," Rajotte said.

"Ensuring that Alberta's interests are always advocated for, and ensuring that American policymakers understand the beneficial nature of the integrated relationship."

U.S. presents obstacles for Alberta

Rajotte's new gig coincides with a slew of emerging challenges presented by the United States.

For example, borders are currently closed due to COVID-19.

A presumptive presidential nominee, Democrat Joe Biden, has made a campaign promise to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline — endangering the UCP government's $1.5-billion, taxpayer-funded investment.

And a unilateral "America First" approach to trade and foreign policy has surged under President Donald Trump, threatening Alberta industries such as agriculture.

But Rajotte — who was part of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group for 10 years and served as chair of Parliament's standing committee on finance — is still optimistic that he has the connections to get traction for Alberta.

"I have a lot of relationships existing with senators, with members of the House of Representatives. So, I'll certainly renew those and strengthen those and build on those to advocate for our interests," Rajotte said.

"It's a challenge, always, to get their attention. But I'm very confident I can do that, both at the national level and at the state level."

Rajotte will try to sway Dems on Keystone

The issue of the border closures due to COVID-19, Rajotte said, is one that he hopes will be rectified in time with the adoption of responsible measures.

The Keystone XL pipeline debate, however, is ongoing and complex, and was a major issue in U.S. politics several years ago.

After years of delay, then-president Barack Obama cancelled a critical permit in 2015, a move Trump reversed in 2017.

On May 18, Biden announcement he would cancel the project if elected president — which prompted Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to wade into the U.S. political landscape.

"As we hopefully begin to emerge from this pandemic, the public both in the United States and Canada will be increasingly focused on jobs and the economy, and that is why this project needs to proceed," Kenney said.

Ensuring the project gets the green light, Rajotte said on the Eyeopener, will involve advocating for Alberta oil to both Democrats and Republicans.

"Obviously, we'll make our case to both political parties," Rajotte said.

"But especially, we'll make it to the Biden campaign. We'll make it to members of the House of Representatives, and Senate, and the Democratic Party — some of whom have, frankly, even toured the oilsands and have a firsthand knowledge of the Alberta economy."

Rajotte said he will have to work with labour organizations and businesses that supply materials along the pipeline's route.

He will also be discussing the project with as many policymakers as possible, so that they "understand the integrated nature of the North American energy market."

Ultimately, he said, those policymakers will be presented with a "stark choice" about sourcing oil.

"Do you want it from Canada, which is very safe … or do you want to get your heavy crude for the Gulf Coast from Venezuela or Saudi Arabia?" Rajotte said.

"That's ultimately the choice that U.S. policymakers have to make, and we have to do our part to advocate for Alberta's interests."

Threats to agriculture taken 'very seriously'

Rajotte said he'll take a similar approach when it comes to agriculture.

President Trump recently suggested that U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue consider terminating deals with countries that trade beef, saying there is "a lot of cattle" in the United States.

"We take any threat with respect to our agriculture [and] agri-food market very seriously, both at the national level and at the state level," Rajotte said.

As with the energy sector, he stressed working with politicians to ensure they understand how entwined the U.S. and Canadian economies are.

"We take … a Team Canada approach to that, and we ensure that we make that argument," Rajotte said.

"As I said, with respect to energy, agriculture, the manufacturing sector, it's across all sectors that it's that integrated."

Rajotte defends Savage's pipeline comments

Rajotte will not only have to navigate U.S. policy. He will also have to defend the Alberta government on an international stage.

Earlier this month, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said that the pandemic presents a "great opportunity" to build pipelines, as protests would be stymied by health regulations.

It made headlines worldwide, and drew the attention of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

"Alberta minister says it’s a ‘great time’ to build a pipeline because COVID-19 restrictions limit protests against them."<br>Well, at least we are seeing some honesty for once... Unfortunately this how large parts of the world are run. <a href="https://t.co/1zrYjm286t">https://t.co/1zrYjm286t</a> —@GretaThunberg

Rajotte told the Eyeopener that Savage's comments were likely the reflection of "frustration that many Albertans feel" about the pipeline's stunted progress.

"It's important for us to remember that it's been deemed safe and in the public interest," Rajotte said.

"We've been exceptionally patient in terms of building the pipeline. Now it's moving forward, and I think what it's indicating is that … the pipeline needs to be built. Not only for our interests, but for American interests as well."