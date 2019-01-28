UCP candidate clarifies $50K carbon tax claim

A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta says she didn't mean to mislead when she claimed the provincial carbon tax is going to cost her church $50,000.

Michaela Glasgo, the UCP candidate for Brooks-Medicine Hat, tweeted the claim on Sunday.

She called it unbelievable and went on to criticize the NDP government.

"That's the cost of one less pastor for the sick and suffering and less help for those who need it most in our community," she wrote on social media.

UCP leader Jason Kenney retweeted her, saying "we hear stories like this all the time."

Unbelievable. <br><br>Today at church we learned that the Carbon Tax is going to cost our church $50 000 this year ALONE. <br><br>That’s the cost of one less pastor for the sick and suffering & less help for those who need it most in our community. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABLeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABLeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/medhat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#medhat</a> —@michaelaglasgo

Then on Monday, as people started to question the large figure, Glasgo defended it again — this time on Facebook.

"Yes, the facility in question is quite large," she wrote.

"It also includes a number of facilities beyond the main chamber. But as an institution, it is still referred to as 'the church.' And yes, it is being adversely affected by the NDP's carbon tax.

"To be clear, the church is non-partisan, and this was in no way a political attack or statement by the church."

We hear stories like this all the time, sadly. <a href="https://t.co/d1Okx5biw2">https://t.co/d1Okx5biw2</a> —@jkenney

But it turns out Glasgo's claim was wrong and she issued a correction later Monday.

"While the carbon tax was specifically named, I have now been told that the expected specific carbon tax cost will be around $5,400 for the year," she wrote.

The $50,000 number, she said, is the amount the church's "fixed operational costs" have gone up since 2017.

Education Minister David Eggen says Glasgo, and the UCP, should have fact-checked the claim before making it public.

"So for this candidate to misrepresent that information by a factor of 10, double down on it, have the leadership, including Jason Kenney, retweeting that information, it's like trying to get away with as much as you can until you get caught," he said.

"Someone finally called them out and, you know, that's bad, bad behavior."

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen says Michaela Glasgo, and the UCP, should have fact-checked the claim before making it public. (CBC)

Environment ministry spokesman Matt Dykstra, in a statement, said the Glasgo "contretemps" speaks to a larger concern with the UCP.

"All candidates for public office and their leaders have a responsibility to check the facts and think critically before sharing information on social media," said Dykstra.

"Time and time again, Jason Kenney and the UCP have shown a blatant disregard for the truth in pursuit of pushing misinformation to stir anger.

"It's a divisive, Trumpesque political strategy unbecoming of someone who is seeking to hold the highest public office in our province."

Christine Myatt, spokesperson for the UCP, said the NDP should not cast stones.

"I would point out that the NDP willfully shares misinformation about the UCP on a regular basis," said Myatt in a statement.

"Ms. Glasgo made an honest error and had no intention of misleading the public."

The carbon tax was introduced in 2017 by Premier Rachel Notley's government. It taxes gasoline to drive as well as natural gas to heat homes and businesses. Rebates are available for low- and middle-income earners.

Kenney has previously said that if elected premier in the coming election, his first order of business would be to rescind the provincial carbon tax.