Cannabis smoking on Tsuut'ina First Nation allowed only in designated areas, private homes

Smoking cannabis will not be allowed on Tsuut'ina First Nation except in private homes and designated areas, officials announced Sunday evening.

"Public areas will be permitted on application and on a case-by-case basis," read an emailed statement from Chief Lee Crowchild.

And visitors to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Centre will only be able to consume cannabis in a designated outdoor smoking area, which the statement says is "in line with the current smoking policy."

"No indoor use of cannabis is permitted," it read.

Private homes are exempt from the rules.

"Tsuut'ina's goal is to maximize health and safety for our citizens, and to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of our visitors to the casino and entertainment complex," read the statement.

"Council will review this policy from time to time to ensure that it is working to the benefit of citizens and visitors."