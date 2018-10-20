From Highway 1 to Madison Square Garden: Alberta trumpet soloist to play the Big Apple
Jens Lindemann to play Canadian and U.S. national anthems at Sunday’s NHL game between Flames and Rangers
The professional trumpet soloist who serenaded motorists stranded on the Trans-Canada during a snow storm earlier this month is set to play Madison Square Garden this weekend.
Jens Lindemann will play both the Canadian and U.S. national anthems ahead of Sunday's game between the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames.
He played the anthems in New York ahead of a game once before — more than three years ago — making him the first trumpet player ever to do it.
He says it's tough to describe what it's like to play in such an iconic venue.
"There's a profound reality when you get to do something as important as playing the national anthem for any country," he said.
"And certainly, the solemnity that goes with the moment when 20,000 people within the building, and millions of others that are watching on television, you get to capture their attention for 90 seconds. And that is a responsibility that I take very, very seriously."
Getting to play MSG a second time is a dream come true for Lindemann.
"I'm a little old Alberta boy who is living the dream this weekend, getting to play at a hockey game, both national anthems," he said. "I mean, c'mon, we all know to be a Canadian you can't get to own a passport unless you can prove that you also own a hockey stick. We are living the dream right now."
The opportunity came about in the summer, while Lindemann was at a fundraiser at the Banff Centre.
Rangers president — and former Edmonton Oilers coach and general manager — Glen Sather was there too, so Lindemann made a pitch, and Sather was receptive.
The Flames face the Rangers at 5 p.m. MT.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Province to pump $4.5M more into services for crime victims
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'This is beyond critical': Farmers burn midnight oil to get crops harvested
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.