Travel Alberta temporarily halts promotion in China

Travel Alberta has taken a rare step of asking its partners in China to stop promoting travel to the province.

The decision was made in light of the tension building between the two countries following the detention of Canadians in China.

Most recently, Sarah McIver, an Alberta teacher, was detained and sentenced to administrative punishment for illegally working.

Her family has said she had been working for months in China without issue when Chinese authorities suddenly reached out to question her about her visa. She was then arrested, leaving her family deeply concerned.

She's the third Canadian to be detained since Meng Wanzhou, a top executive with Huawei — a China-based telecom giant — was arrested in Vancouver earlier this month.

Meng was arrested at the request of U.S. officials — who accuse her of violating trade sanctions on Iran — and released on bail pending extradition proceedings.

Two other men — Michael Kovrig, who served as a diplomat with Global Affairs Canada but was on leave to work with the International Crisis Group, a non-governmental organization, and Michael Spavor, a businessman who arranges tours of North Korea — have also been detained by Chinese authorities for what they said are national security issues.

Brendan Sutton, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said officials "have no reason to believe there is any connection between [the latest] case and other recent cases of Canadians detained in China for alleged reasons of national security."

Royce Chwyn, the president and CEO of Travel Alberta, said the halting of marketing activities isn't unprecedented.

Royce Chwyn, president and CEO of Travel Alberta, said the decision to temporarily halt marketing in China was made in conjunction with Destination Canada. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

"This is not unlike when some other major event happens, whether it's weather related, or some other significant event, we make a conscious decision, is a tourism marketing message appropriate," he said.

"So we are just sensitive to what's going on at the national level between the countries, but not discouraging travel in any way shape or form."

Chwyn says Chinese travellers can still book trips and come to Alberta and he says, according to his sources in China, many are.

"What we do know is that whenever a significant event happens and tourism is paused for messaging for all the right reasons, tourism is one of the quickest sectors to rebound, always."

Travel Alberta's decision was made in conjunction with Destination Canada.