Dog owners, hunters warned as trapping season begins in Alberta

Dog owners and recreational hunters, beware: trapping season has arrived.

The Alberta Trapper's Association has issued a press release warning rural residents and hunters that they are to begin working on crown land designations and private land where landowner permission has been granted.

According to the release, trapping is more than a means of making a profit from pelts. It also helps to manage predator populations in rural areas and reduce the transmission of Echinococcus multilocularis — a parasitic European tapeworm that is prevalent among foxes and coyotes across Alberta.

CBC News reported in July that the tapeworm can cause a "tumour-like disease" that is potentially fatal for humans.

Both 'live hold' and 'lethal' devices used by trappers

The Alberta Trapper's Association release states that its practices involve the use of "live hold devices" and "lethal devices," which means Albertans should be particularly mindful of their pets.

"Even though there are very, very few incidents with dogs getting into traps and lethal snares, we'd like to make that zero," Bill Abercrombie, the president of the Alberta Trapper's Association, told CBC News.

"And the problem is that the killing traps are so humane now, [there is] very, very little time to get a dog out of one."

To help reduce that number to zero, Abercrombie says that hunters who are working with dogs should be aware of trapping areas.

He says this means checking for posted signs and exercising caution on virtually all crown lands, where it is illegal to let dogs run off-leash.

Abercrombie also says hunters should check with landowners on farms, ranches and leased lands.

"The important thing to remember is, trappers are not in an area unless they have permission and legal authority to do so," he said.

"We want to coexist with other users on the landscape — whether it be Crown land, leased land or private land — and make sure that there is no conflict with trapping operations."