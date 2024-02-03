Transgender allies gather in Calgary and Edmonton to rally against proposed government policies

Protesters gathered in both Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to support the province's transgender community and express their dissatisfaction with new measures proposed by Premier Danielle Smith related to the province's student gender identity, sports and surgery policies.

In Edmonton, hundreds of activists, allies and members of the transgender community gathered at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona.

In Calgary, hundreds attended the protest in front of city hall.

Representatives from the group 1 Million March 4 Children, which opposes gender identity education in schools, were also present in Calgary to demonstrate their support for the premier's proposed policies.

In Edmonton, allies of the transgender community rallied in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona. (Charles Delisle/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday, Smith said her government will introduce legislation this fall to support the planned policy changes affecting transgender and non-binary youth and adults.

The measures being proposed are:

Top and bottom surgeries will be banned for minors aged 17 and under. Doctors say bottom surgeries aren't performed on youth and top surgeries are rare.

Puberty blockers and hormone therapies for gender affirmation will not be permitted for children aged 15 and under.

Youths aged 16 and 17 will be permitted to start hormone therapies for gender affirmation "as long as they are deemed mature enough" and have parental, physician and psychologist approval.

Parental notification and consent will be required for a school to alter the name or pronouns of any child under age 15. Students who are 16 or 17 won't need permission but schools will need to let their parents know first.

Parents will have to "opt-in" their children every time a teacher plans to teach about gender identity, sexual orientation or sexuality. Alberta law currently requires parental notification and gives them the option to opt students out.

All third-party teaching materials on gender identity, sexual orientation or sexuality will need to be approved in advance by the education ministry.

Transgender women will be banned from competing in women's sports leagues. Smith said the government will work with leagues to set up coed or gender-neutral divisions for sports.

