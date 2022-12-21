Alberta to contract out some ambulance rides, but few details available

The Alberta government says wait times could drop after a pilot program to outsource some ambulance rides expands, but the devil is in the details, says a critic.

Offloading patients who don't need medical support from ambulances to other transportation options could free up an estimated 15 per cent of resources, roughly 70 paramedics provincewide, based on a recent pilot program, says Dr. John Cowell, who was appointed as the official administrator of AHS after the governing board was fired a month ago.

"That's why we have committed to move it from a pilot and fast track it to a provincewide resource," he told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

Cowell says this initiative will play a part in reducing some wait times by freeing up paramedics and resources.

"There is a huge push now to find contractors that we would approve on a preferred vendor list," Cowell said. "Hopefully in the next quarter, in the next couple of months, we will be able to say that we've got a lot of these vehicles available."

The number of vehicles needed is unclear, as is the cost of the initiative.

"We do understand from the pilots this may cost a few more dollars," Health Minister Jason Copping said.

"We haven't got the total number yet because it depends on, you know, we don't want cost to be a barrier. AHS has already said they will be able to fund that and, quite frankly, if they need more money to make this work, then we are going to support them on that."

Meanwhile, a University of Calgary policy watcher says she and others expected more progress on the file.

"Any steps to alleviate pressure on the EMS system are going to be helpful, and so potentially this might move the needle a little bit," Lorian Hardcastle told CBC News.

"That said, I don't think this change, in and of itself, is going to significantly improve the situation."

Hardcastle, an assistant professor in the University of Calgary's faculty of law and Cumming School of Medicine, says it's hard to judge until the specifics are known.

"The devil is always in the details," she said. "The idea of transferring patients without medical needs via non-medical transport is, of course, a meritorious idea, but what will it actually look like when implemented?"