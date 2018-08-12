Severe thunderstorm alerts issued for Calgary, southern Alberta

Southern Albertans were warned to watch out for storms Sunday afternoon, capping off a week of hot weather.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Rocky View County, Mountain View County and the M.D. of Bighorn around 2:45 p.m., with storm watches in place for Calgary and the surrounding area.

Additional alerts were issued for Calgary and the Wainwright area shortly after.

The agency cautioned people in the impacted areas to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions, including strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

The storms come as the southern part of the province is cooling off after a series of blistering days, including the hottest day ever recorded in Calgary.

A full, up-to-date list of weather alerts is available on the Environment Canada website.