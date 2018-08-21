Severe thunderstorm sweeps through Calgary, surrounding area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been downgraded to a watch for Calgary and the surrounding area, after a severe storm swept through on Saturday.

Environment Canada's alert cautioned at around 6 p.m. that the storms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorms have developed across southern Alberta and are expected to continue into the evening hours," the agency wrote.

The alert was upgraded from a watch to a warning around 7:30 p.m., and downgraded again at 8:30 p.m.

Calgarians shared videos of hail and lightning on social media.

Hard to measure this hail as it is so wet but either way tons of precipitation! And a decent storm in NW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/vec4fuQhC6">pic.twitter.com/vec4fuQhC6</a> —@mitchellggraf

Warnings were also in place for Mountain View County, the Municipal District of Bighorn, and Clearwater County.

The agency warned the storm could produce nickel-size hail and was moving southeast at 35 km/h.

A full list of ongoing weather alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.