Climber dies in fall on Mount Lipsett, southwest of Calgary

A man believed to be in his 60s was killed Saturday when he fell while climbing in Kananaskis Country, southwest of Calgary.

STARS Air Ambulance spokeswoman Deb Tetley said crews were dispatched about 5 p.m. to Mount Lipsett, just south of Highwood Pass, in K-Country, but were later stood down.

EMS spokesman Nate Pike says they responded to the Mount Lipsett day use area — where the man had been transported — and he was pronounced dead.

Mike Koppang with Kananaskis Public Safety said it is believed the man was scrambling — climbing steep terrain using hands and feet rather than ropes — when he fell about 200 metres.

Mount Lipsett is about 140 kilometres southwest of Calgary.