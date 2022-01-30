Snow forecasted for most of Alberta in Environment Canada special weather statement
Low visibility expected in central, southern Alberta
Alberta's balmy winter conditions are expected to come to an end soon, as Environment Canada says a large portion of the province can expect snow.
In special weather statements issued for much of the province south of Grande Prairie, the weather agency says snow and strong winds will develop Sunday night over central Alberta and move southward early Monday morning.
Snowfall amounts across the region will vary, Environment Canada says, but a general five to 10 centimetres can be expected around Edmonton.
Areas in southern Alberta could see up to two to four centimetres of snow by Monday afternoon — except for the southern foothills where snowfall could exceed 10 centimetres.
There is also a slight risk of freezing rain in central Alberta overnight Sunday.
Strong northwest winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour will also develop Sunday night, Environment Canada says.
In combination with the freshly fallen snow, low visibilities in blowing snow can be expected over central Alberta Sunday evening and across southern Alberta Monday.
