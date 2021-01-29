Alberta adds $120 million in pandemic supports for struggling businesses

The Alberta government is making an additional $10,000 available to small- and medium-sized businesses that have seen severe revenue drops because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon that $120 million is being set aside to supplement existing supports for enterprises.

The premier and minister will make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. CBC News will carry the news conference live on CBC Edmonton and Calgary's websites and Facebook feeds.

Businesses that show a 60 per cent reduction in revenue will be eligible to be granted 15 per cent of their typical monthly income, up to a maximum of $10,000. Applications for a piece of that funding will open in April.

The support is available to companies with fewer than 500 employees and does not need to be repaid. The province says the money can be used for things like covering the cost of personal protective equipment, paying rent or staff salaries.

Initially the government offered two payments totalling up to $20,000 for small businesses that saw revenue drops because of the effects of public health orders: $5,000 for those shut down in the spring and $15,000 for those affected in the late fall.

The new $10,000 means up to $30,000 is now available for businesses that meet the criteria.

The province says this support is supposed to fill in gaps not covered by federal COVID benefits. Businesses will be required to report the amount of provincial and federal support they receive, which is not to exceed 80 per cent of revenue.

Alberta has already provided $359 million to about 50,000 businesses in the province through the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant. Applications are still open for another month and the ministry anticipates the $500 million set aside will be fully maxed out.

The government recently made adjustments to aid programs that allow new businesses started during the pandemic to apply for the relaunch grant.

Schweitzer's office said around 10,000 new businesses opened in the province last year. Smaller enterprises in Alberta account for almost 55 per cent of employment in the province.