RCMP, sheriffs implore Albertans to drive safe over Labour Day long weekend

RCMP and sheriffs will be out in full force patrolling Alberta's roads and highways over the Labour Day long weekend looking for drunk drivers, distracted drivers and speeders.

"The types of things we're looking for are those offences that cause collisions," said Supt. Rick Gardner of the Alberta Sheriffs' traffic operations section.

"I know most people think speeding isn't a big deal, but when you think of it, when you do speed, it lessens the time that you can react to something that happens on the highway. As well, if you happen to be in a collision, speed increases the severity of that collision."

Gardner said that after six people were killed in two highway crashes in early August, officials want to avoid similar carnage over the coming long weekend.

Supt. Rick Gardner of the Alberta Sheriffs' traffic section says some drivers don't see speeding as a big deal but driving too fast increases the chances and severity of a collision. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"What we would like to tell the public is to slow down, think about where you're going and how you're getting there instead of thinking about what you're going to do when you get there," he said. "This is a long weekend where there will be a lot of travellers on the highway and we need to share the highway. We need to respect others using the highway and we need to be safe.

"It's the last long weekend of the summer, we all want to celebrate and do different things but, primarily, you really have to watch what you're doing on the highways."