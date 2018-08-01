Alberta cuts cost of senior hunting licences

Alberta is making it easier for seniors to hunt this fall by reducing the price of bird game permits and white tail deer licences.

A combination wildlife certificate and bird game permit will cost $8.25 — down from $44.02 — for those age 65 and above, while a white-tailed deer licence will also be $8.25, down from $39.95. Partner licences will be $12 for seniors.

"If you've been a lifelong hunter in Alberta you should be encouraged to enjoy hunting, to enjoy the outdoors for as long as you're able," said Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips.

"In fact, we know that seniors who participate in outdoor activities such as hunting enjoy greater social ties, better long-term health outcomes, and lets face it, it's just great to get outside in our parks, in our protected areas and on our public land."

More than 120,000 Albertans purchased hunting licences last year — up from 110,000 in 2014-15 — and more than 18,500 hunting licence holders are aged 65 or older.

The province is also developing a mentorship program to connect younger hunters with seniors.

"Lifelong hunters have hands-on experience and knowledge of the land and that can benefit younger generations," said Phillips. "Seniors have a deeper understanding of how populations of deer and elk have changed over time and they can help younger generations understand how Alberta's landscape is changing."

Other new regulations being introduced this year include:

The number of special licences has been increased for both elk and deer to minimize human-wildlife conflicts and provide additional hunting opportunity for residents and landowners.

There are approximately 200 more antlered mule deer tags available for resident hunters this year in southwestern Alberta. In addition, there are 2,800 more tags for antlerless mule deer.

A quota hunt will be set up this winter in an area near the town of Macgrath to reduce human-wildlife conflict and provide a safe living environment for residents.

As part of the government's ongoing commitment to tracking and preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, these regulations require more extensive testing of game heads.

Landowners will have more opportunity to hunt elk on their own property to help minimize elk eating stored feed, prevent fence damage and reduce human-wildlife conflicts. Landowner licenses are also available to landowners that have applied for an elk license and are unsuccessful in the license draws.

Alberta's bear baiting season will now end at Oct. 31 to better align with bear hibernation season and help prevent illegal harvest.

New opportunities for cougar hunting will be made available in Cougar Management Area (CMA) 21 west of Edmonton. Studying the results of this change will help population biologists better understand cougar behaviour and prevent human-wildlife conflict.

New restrictions on bow hunting at Larch Island near Canmore, and firearm restrictions in Strathcona County are being implemented at the request of area residents.