Rutherford Scholarship applications reopen after all Alberta scholarships put on hold

The Government of Alberta says Rutherford Scholarship applications are now open, after that scholarship and dozens of others were put on hold until fall.

"Students and parents can rest assured that all eligible students will receive their awards on time and as normal without any delay or interruption," Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in an emailed release Tuesday afternoon.

"I want to be clear: the Rutherford Scholarship should never have been affected by the technology upgrade. There was miscommunication within the department and when I found out, I took immediate steps to address the issue to ensure that this important service is available to students across Alberta."

CBC News reported Monday the entire province's scholarship system had, at that time, been put on hold until late fall.

Applications were initially set to open on Aug. 1, but parents and students who visited the website after that date were told work was underway on a technology upgrade that would delay access to the application for months.

"Students and parents no longer need to worry about application deadlines for the Rutherford Scholarship," Nicolaides said.

No word on other scholarships

But the Rutherford — which has provided funding to thousands of Alberta students each year for decades and is largely considered guaranteed money for students in the province that maintain high marks — is just one of the dozens of scholarships impacted.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Student Aid website still stated applications wouldn't be available until late fall.

CBC News has reached out to the minister's office to inquire as to the status of the other scholarships.

The Serving Communities Internship Program, which provides $1,000 grants to students who complete short internships for non-profit organizations, was also still marked as "delayed" with no applications being accepted for the 2019-2020 school year.