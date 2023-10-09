There's an RSV vaccine available for older Albertans. But it's $300 a pop

There are concerns that, with a price tag of nearly $300, a new RSV vaccine approved for Canadians 60 and older could be too expensive for some Albertans who need it most.

Arexvy is the first vaccine given the green light by Health Canada to protect against respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

The virus generally causes mild illness, but it can make very young children and older adults very sick.

"It's quite a big deal that we have a vaccine that can prevent serious illness and hospitalizations," said Randy Howden, pharmacist and owner of the Crowfoot and Sunridge Medicine Shoppe locations.

But it's expensive and Alberta, like most other provinces, doesn't currently fund it. Alberta Health is expected to review that question in the coming months.

According to Howden, while the price varies slightly from one pharmacy to another, the RSV shot generally rings it at about $300 dollars once you factor in an injection fee.

"We do get a lot of seniors asking when it will be publicly funded," said Howden.

A lot of private insurance companies are covering it, he said, but it can be a struggle for seniors who are on a fixed income and without an insurance plan.

"I do have a few clients who would be the ideal candidate. They're extremely high-risk but at this point they say that they're not able to afford it."

Randy Howden, a pharmacist and owner at the Crowfoot and Sundridge Medicine Shoppe locations in Calgary, says a lot of seniors are interested in the RSV vaccine. He adds while some have coverage through private insurance, those who don't can't always afford the shot. (CBC)

Calls for provincial coverage

RSV is not new, but it gained public attention as part of the so-called "tripledemic" — along with influenza and COVID-19 — that overwhelmed Alberta hospitals last winter.

"RSV is one of those viruses which is just as deadly as influenza, especially in older Canadians," said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of health policy research at the Toronto-based National Institute on Aging and co-author of a new report on the burden of RSV in Canada.

"We should be covering this vaccine. I think, from what I've seen, the evidence is really clear that this will save our health system money overall. It will save lives."

Ontario is offering the RSV vaccine for free to people 60 and up who live in long-term care, elder-care lodges, and some retirement homes.

But the Alberta government is waiting for recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) before deciding on coverage. That guidance is expected next year.

In a statement, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange's press secretary said Alberta Health works with the Alberta Advisory Committee on Immunization to determine whether a vaccine will be included in the provincially funded immunization program.

Together, she said, they analyze NACI's recommendations along with scientific literature and "the state of the disease in Alberta."

Dr. Samir Sinha is the director of geriatrics at the University Health Network and the director of health policy research at the National Institute on Aging. He would like to see provinces fund the RSV vaccine for all Canadians 60 and up. (Tiffany Foxcroft/CBC)

"If the analysis determines there is a significant need to provide the vaccine through the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan, then it will be added to Alberta's provincially funded immunization program."

According to Calgary public health physician, Dr. Jia Hu, that process takes time.

"We always want to look at the effectiveness, but also the cost effectiveness. So hopefully NACI will be providing some of that information for us soon," said Hu, an adjunct professor at the University of Calgary.

"Hopefully by next season we'll have a bit more information on who its most recommended for and more supply and all those things. But it is a very, very good vaccine."

Hu said it's unusual for a province to move ahead with coverage before NACI comes out with recommendations.

"I hope that some people get the RSV vaccine this year. And I hope that number increases next year. But there's going to be a lot of work around raising awareness."