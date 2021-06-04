Alberta Health Services granted injunction against 2nd rodeo protest of COVID-19 restrictions
Judge rules 'No More Jason Kenney Pro Rodeo Rally' with $15 admission can't legally proceed
A judge in Calgary has granted an injunction for Alberta Health Services to block a weekend rodeo that was planned in protest of COVID-19-related public health restrictions, dismissing the organizers' argument that it would be a political rally.
BREAKING: Justice Rooke grants injunction against planned weekend rodeo despite lawyers arguing it's a political rally. <br><br>Referring to this poster, Rooke says: “If it looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck and it walks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.” <a href="https://t.co/DAFccY1H5R">pic.twitter.com/DAFccY1H5R</a>—@CBCMeg
The event is billed as the "No More Jason Kenney Pro Rodeo Rally" and its poster promises "rodeo action all weekend" with $15 tickets being sold at the gate.
Its organizers, Ty and Gail Northcott, were behind an earlier protest rodeo near Bowden, Alta., last month that resulted in charges against them under the Alberta Health Act.
They have pleaded not guilty to those charges.
In Court of Queen's Bench on Friday, their lawyers argued their upcoming event would be a political rally, which could be legal if public health orders including masking and physical distancing are followed.
But Associate Chief Justice John Rooke was not convinced.
"If it looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck and it walks like a duck, it's probably a duck," he said in ruling that the planned event was meant to be a rodeo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?