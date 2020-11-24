'A deep, dark sense of foreboding' as Alberta braces for surge of COVID-19 illness and death

The year 2020 has been already been full of woe but Dr. Joe Vipond fears the worst is yet to come in Alberta.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has tripled in the past four weeks but December, he believes, will bring new levels of human suffering, as the current surge in COVID-19 cases translates into more people sick and more people dying.

"There's a deep, dark sense of foreboding," Vipond said of the mood at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, where he works as emergency-room physician.

At last count, Alberta had 13,166 active cases.

That's more than any other province, including Quebec, which has twice the population, and Ontario, which has more than three times as many people as Alberta.

Health-care workers who have been tracking the trajectory of the virus are beyond alarmed, Vipond said, at the rate of exponential growth through October and into November.

Many have been calling for weeks for a "circuit-breaker" style of lockdown — relatively short and severe — to slow the spread of the virus.

"The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it," reads a letter signed by more than 300 physicians sent to Premier Jason Kenney and other senior provincial leaders on Sunday.

"Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace."

More hospitalizations on the horizon

Roughly 3.5 per cent of Albertans diagnosed with COVID-19 have wound up in hospital so far, Vipond noted, and roughly one per cent have ended up dying.

Do the math on the 1,546 new cases announced Monday alone, he said, and you can expect 54 more hospitalizations and another 15 deaths in several weeks' time — just from that single day's worth of viral spread.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, issued a similar warning when she announced those new cases Monday.

"We know that hospitalizations typically lag behind the rise in cases by about a week to 10 days," she said.

"So we will, absolutely, expect to see a continuing rise in hospitalizations and ICU cases over the coming two to three weeks. That's something we would expect to see independent of any measures that are introduced."

After delivering those comments, Hinshaw hurried off to meet with members of a cabinet committee to discuss what those new measures might look like. An update is expected Tuesday.

Mock gravestones appeared outside the office of Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro overnight in an apparent protest of his government's actions, or lack thereof, in combating the spread of COVID-19. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Vipond is frustrated it's taken this long for the government to even consider serious countermeasures, as the trajectory of the spread has been consistent — and predictable — for some time.

"We've seen [new-case] doubling times of two weeks for at least six weeks," he said.

"You can see people's tweets where they actually calculated it out. And they are bang on."

Malgorzata Gasperowicz is one of those people.

Foreseeing death

Gasperowicz is a developmental biologist and independent researcher who has been tracking Alberta's COVID-19 data closely.

She correctly predicted in October that, given the trajectory in Alberta's COVID-19 spread at the time, the province would be seeing 1,000 new cases per day by mid-November.

But even if Alberta were to be locked down overnight, she says, the province should still expect to see a surge of deaths in the coming weeks from the high number of existing infections.

Compounding the problem is the fact that many of the recent cases have come among older adults, who are typically more vulnerable.

Throughout the pandemic, the number of deaths among Albertans aged 70 and over has been roughly equal to the number of new cases per 100,000 people in this age group, with the deaths lagging about four weeks behind.

The fact this relationship is nearly one-to-one, Gasperowicz said, is a bit of a mathematical coincidence that has to do with the size of Alberta's population. But it allows for a data visualization that neatly illustrates the general relationship between new cases and deaths among older adults, in particular.

The animated chart below shows that relationship. The case rate among older adults is indicated by the red line and the number of deaths among this age group is indicated by the black line, which trails behind by four weeks.

The chart runs from March to November.

The way the red line shoots suddenly upward in the past few weeks, Gasperowicz said, is alarming. She sees no reason the lagging black line, indicating deaths, won't continue to follow.

"The more cases we have in this age group, the more deaths we will have, too," she said.

"It's pretty scary."

Health minister taking situation 'very seriously'

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday the government is "taking these rising numbers very seriously."

He said senior cabinet ministers would be meeting late Monday and be "reviewing that data and reviewing what options are available to us, as a government."

"I am taking it very seriously. We all are, around that table," Shandro said. "We are going to be deliberating the situation and we'll be listening to the advice of Dr. Deena Hinshaw."

He also warned about a looming increase in demand on Alberta's health-care system.

"As we have transmissions rise, so will hospitalizations," he said.

"And that means one less hospital bed for somebody to have their important surgery. So I hope all Albertans listen to that and understand the importance of being able to take all measures and take COVID responsibility throughout the fall and throughout the winter, as we continue to protect ourselves and our health-care workers."