Alberta RCMP look for 2 missing children last seen in Airdrie

Rhianna Pelletier of Innisfail and Nicolas Givotkoff of Red Deer, both 12, were reported missing on Jan. 14 and are believed to be travelling together.

Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff are believed to be travelling together and were last seen in Airdire, just north of Calgary. (RCMP)

Alberta RCMP are looking for two missing 12-year-olds believed to be travelling together. 

"In the early morning hours of January 14, 2019, Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail," reads an RCMP news release. "He and Pelletier left Innisfail with a family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier."

The children were last seen together in Airdrie at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 14. Police say the Cavalier was found there as well. 

RCMP say they have reason to believe the two are trying to get to Radium, B.C.

Pelletier has brown hair and blue eyes, stands four feet five inches to five feet tall and weighs between 80 and 90 lbs. Police say she may be wearing a black coat with grey cuffs. 

Givotkoff has brown hair, blue eyes, stands five feet six inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. He wears braces and could be in a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream-coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front. 

Anyone with information is aked to contact RCMP at 403-341-3341 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. 

