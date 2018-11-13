Alberta uses tech to get Mounties on the street and away from the desk

Alberta RCMP are test driving a call-in centre that allows officers to spend more time on the street instead of behind a desk doing paperwork.

The system is still a pilot program but allows officers to input information into the RCMP database by phone. Call centre staff listen in to ensure there are no typos.

The entire process now takes 3½ minutes.

Without the system, officers have to go back to the detachment and manually input the information — which takes about a half hour, travel time not included.

RCMP also set up a call-back unit in February that diverts non-emergency calls to experienced officers, allowing more time for a front-line officer to remain on the road.

People reporting non-urgent minor thefts, traffic offences, attempted frauds or scams, for example, could arrange to see an officer at a later time.

'Significantly reduce' admin work

John Ferguson, Alberta's acting commanding officer, says the call-back system will free up the equivalent of nine general duty constables in one year.

"Both programs will significantly reduce the administrative burden placed on our members while ensuring they continue to deliver the high level of service Albertans expect," Ferguson told reporters at the event Tuesday.

John Ferguson, acting commanding officer of RCMP K Division, says the programs are seeing positive results despite being only in the test phase. (Francois Joly/Radio-Canada)

Last March, the Alberta government announced $8 million to support the RCMP to reduce rural crime, following complaints of slow response times and high property crime. That funding was used in part for the call-back program, RCMP said.

Since January, property crime in rural Alberta has dropped 11 per cent, Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said at the press conference.

"Records management is an important, behind-the-scenes part of police work. It's vital to the safety of all Albertans but it can also be a time-consuming task," Ganley said. "With civilians inputting data at these centres, officers can spend more time where we need them most."

A police constable with Morinville RCMP, which piloted the phone-reporting system, says it had "a few little hiccups" when first released but those now are ironed out.

Elsewhere in Alberta, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed its officers have had phone-based report filing for about a decade and similar call-back support for about five years. Radio-Canada reached out to Calgary Police Service, as well, but has not heard back.

The call-back system is also used in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, RCMP said.

With files from Radio-Canada's Francois Joly and CBC Calgary.