Skip to Main Content
Under the M: Mounties want kids to help name latest batch of canine recruits

Under the M: Mounties want kids to help name latest batch of canine recruits

The latest 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names worthy of the next generation of canine officers.

13 German shepherd puppies were born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta.

The Canadian Press ·
These three puppies were among the first litter born in 2019 at the Police Dog Services Training Centre. (RCMP)

The RCMP is looking for kids who have great ideas for names starting with an M.

The latest 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names worthy of the next generation of canine officers.

Mounties say the names must have no more than nine letters and no more than two syllables.

Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger.

Only one entry per child will be eligible and the deadline is March 26.

Children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP baseball cap.

Entries can be made online or in a letter. The winners are to be announced April 30.

Another three of the 13 puppies born this year at the Police Dog Services Training Centre. (RCMP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us