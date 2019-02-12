Under the M: Mounties want kids to help name latest batch of canine recruits
The latest 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names worthy of the next generation of canine officers.
13 German shepherd puppies were born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta.
The RCMP is looking for kids who have great ideas for names starting with an M.
Mounties say the names must have no more than nine letters and no more than two syllables.
Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger.
Only one entry per child will be eligible and the deadline is March 26.
Children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP baseball cap.
Entries can be made online or in a letter. The winners are to be announced April 30.
