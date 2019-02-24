Premier Rachel Notley honoured with Blackfoot name Braveheart Woman

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was honoured with the Blackfoot name Braveheart Woman and presented with a traditional headdress from an elder in Lethbridge.

The ceremony happened at the annual International Peace Powwow and Festival, which showcases Indigenous art and culture, on Saturday evening.

Notley is the first premier in more than a decade to receive a traditional Indigenous name, since Ed Stelmach was named Star Chief in 2007 by the Blood Tribe.

Other notable Albertans who have received Blackfoot names include former wrestler Bret Hart (Courageous Chief) and former prime minister Stephen Harper (Chief Speaker).

Dancers perform at the International Peace Powwow in Lethbridge. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"I think mostly I walk away just being incredibly grateful and humbled to be given such an amazing name," Notley told reporters.

"And I know there are some days when you have to go into what you do with that approach, but I think frankly, that there are people throughout this room, throughout this building and province that do that each and every day, and those are the people I'm inspired by, whether they have a name or not."

The honour also marked the first time in the powwow's 20-year history a sitting premier has attended and taken part.

Accused of pre-election campaigning

Earlier the same day, Notley spoke at Chinook Regional Hospital, where she criticized comments made by United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney earlier this week where he said he was open to competition and allowing some private companies to perform publicly funded health-care procedures.

Kenney raised a concern on Twitter that the premier was holding a partisan news conference in a public hospital, which is against Alberta Health Services policy.

It is an unethical abuse of public resources for the NDP Leader to hold a partisan news conference in a public hospital, as she did today. Those are party, not government signs. <br><br>This is explicitly prohibited by AHS policy.<br><br>Stop campaigning at public expense. Call the election. <a href="https://t.co/rg6vd8ATm0">https://t.co/rg6vd8ATm0</a> —@jkenney

Saturday was just the most recent incident of Kenney accusing the NDP of campaigning before the writ has dropped for the spring election campaign.

Once the premier decides the election has been called, the campaign will last 28 days.

Under the province's fixed-date election legislation, the next provincial election must be held sometime between March 1 and May 31, 2019.