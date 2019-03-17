Rachel Notley to make 'important announcement' in Calgary

One day after the Alberta government delivered its throne speech, focused on what it has achieved over the past four years, the NDP said Leader Rachel Notley will make an "important announcement" in Calgary Tuesday morning.

Notley is set to go before the cameras at the National Music Centre at 9:45 a.m. MT and CBC News will carry it live here.

There is no word on what will be discussed at the announcement, but many have speculated the government would call an election the day after the throne speech.

The announcement also comes amidst a near-constant stream of controversies involving their main rivals, the United Conservative Party.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney has been fending off allegations that his campaign cooperated with rival Jeff Callaway in the party's leadership race.

On Monday night, one of his star candidates dropped out of the running in the Calgary-Mountain View riding following the release of private messages from two years ago when she talked about a double standard for white supremacist terrorists.

Under provincial legislation, the vote must be held before May 31 and have a 28-day campaign.