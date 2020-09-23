Alberta opioid deaths double in latest quarterly report

The number of people who died of opioid overdoses in Alberta has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data just released by the provincial government.

A total of 301 deaths were recorded from April to June, more than double the number recorded from January to March.

A similar surge in deaths from opioids has also been observed during the pandemic in other jurisdictions.

In British Columbia, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the pandemic has led to more people using and dying alone.

B.C. has seen more than 170 deaths from opioids per month in May, June and July.

Advocates for those suffering from addiction have been awaiting the latest data from Alberta, which takes longer to report the information.

A chart from the latest opioid report, showing 301 deaths in Q2 2020, compared to 148 in Q1. (Government of Alberta)

The province released the data midday on Wednesday.

More to come