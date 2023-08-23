Content
Calgary

Convictions quashed for Ty Northcott and his rodeo after pandemic orders deemed invalid

A central Alberta man who was convicted of breaching public health orders after hosting a rodeo during the pandemic saw his charges stayed on Thursday.

Northcott organized 'anti-lockdown' rodeo in May 2021

Meghan Grant · CBC News ·
A crowd sits on bleachers and lawnchairs with two people on horses in the foreground.
Ty and Gail Northcott were charged and convicted after hosting a weekend rodeo in breach of Alberta's public health restrictions in 2021. On Thursday, a judge issued a stay of proceedings after a superior court decision found public health orders were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Ty Northcott and his Northcott Rodeo were convicted last month of violating Alberta's Public Health Act. Sentencing had not yet taken place. 

But earlier this summer, a Court of King's Bench decision, called Ingram, found the province's public health orders were improperly imposed, making them invalid. 

Last week, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) said in a written statement that it has concluded "there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges."

In light of that assessment, ACPS said the 14 cases still before the courts would see charges dropped — whether that be by stays or acquittals. 

On Thursday, Chief Crown prosecutor Peter Mackenzie appeared before Justice James Glass in Red Deer's provincial court. 

Mackenzie invited the judge to direct a stay of prosecution in light of the Ingram decision. 

Glass said the move was "in accordance with the King's Bench decision … and thus I will enter that judicial stay."

Northcott was not in court for the end of his prosecution. 

In May 2021, Northcott organized an "no more lockdowns rodeo rally" which saw hundreds of spectators gather at the event, held just south of Red Deer.

A poster of a man riding a bull and details on a "no more Jason Kenney" rodeo and rally from 2021.
The rodeo saw hundreds of spectators gather at the event, held just south of Red Deer. (Northcott Rodeo Inc./Facebook)

