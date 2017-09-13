Conference to study Alberta's autonomy, 'value' in Confederation

Former media baron Conrad Black, former Alberta finance minister Ted Morton and Calgary businessman W. Brett Wilson are among the speakers scheduled to weigh in Saturday on Alberta's place in Confederation during a one-day conference at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary.

CBC News will provide updates during the event. The conference kicked off at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. MT.

We’re underway here at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValueofAB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValueofAB</a> conference in Calgary. Lots of emphasis placed on Alberta’s financial contributions to Canada, if the West should still want in, and where Alberta fits in confederation <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hsq68ecHk0">pic.twitter.com/Hsq68ecHk0</a> —@elisevonscheel

Speakers include:

Ted Morton, former Progressive Conservative finance minister

Danielle Smith, radio host and former leader of the Wildrose Party

Conrad Black, author and former media mogul

W. Brett Wilson, Calgary businessman

Joe Oliver, former Conservative Party finance minister

Calgary businessman and former Dragons' Den panelist W. Brett Wilson will moderate a panel on Saturday morning. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Oliver spoke Saturday morning about the value of natural resources to Canada.

I chatted with Joe Oliver in the hallway, he says “soothing words” from Ottawa won’t address the problems facing Alberta and that “urgent action” is needed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValueofAB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValueofAB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abpoli</a> —@elisevonscheel

"I wouldn't necessary say [this is] a political movement, so much as a movement of grassroots people who are concerned about what is going to happen next for Alberta," said William McBeath, one of the organizers of the event, in an interview with the Calgary Eyeopener. "Are we going to start kickstarting our economy, are we going to get people back to work?

"What's being done at the provincial and federal level to address what I think most people agree are the very real issues facing our province?"

McBeath is a former staff member of Alberta's Wildrose Party and is a spokesperson for Save Calgary.

Hosting group

The event is being hosted by Alberta Proud, a third-party advertiser registered with Elections Alberta. The Facebook page for Alberta Proud currently has more than 180,000 likes.

The Calgary-based Manning Centre has given more than $200,000 to Canada Strong and Proud, a network of related third-party advertising groups that operate on Facebook and Instagram.

That page is affiliated with a series of provincial pages, including Alberta Proud and other groups like BC Strong and Ontario Strong.

But those groups have no affiliation with Ontario Proud, Canada Proud or B.C. Proud.

'Fair deal' panels continue

The conference arrives while the province continues to tour its "fair deal" panel across Alberta, a series of town halls announced in November with a stated goal to study measures that would give the province more autonomy.

Those ideas include the possibility of withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan, creating an Albertan police service and establishing a formalized provincial constitution.

The conference also lands shortly after the western separatist Wexit Canada party was granted eligibility in the next federal election.

Wexit Canada says it plans to nominate 104 candidates to federal ridings in four provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"We don't like to use the word 'separation' — but people use the word separation. Alberta Proud doesn't have an official stance on this," said Becca Polak, another spokesperson for the event, in an interview with the Calgary Eyeopener. "What we are doing is providing a panel of experts coming to talk about more autonomy in Alberta, so we're not leaning to the separatist side or the non-separatist side."

Polak previously ran for the United Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Calgary-Mountain View.