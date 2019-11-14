Kenney fires back at Bloc leader's remarks on western pursuits

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney blasted Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Wednesday for his comments on the oil and gas industry and western interests.

During a "state of the industry" luncheon, hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, Kenney had choice words for the Bloc leader.

"If you are so opposed to the energy that we produce in Alberta, then why are you so keen on taking the money generated by the oilfield workers in this province and across Western Canada?" said Kenney, the keynote speaker, to the sold-out crowd at the Westin Calgary.

"Pick a lane. Either you can say as Quebec that you're no longer going to take the energy and equalization resources that come from Western Canada's oil and gas industry … or you can do what we do as Canadians, coming together to support each other, especially in times of adversity," said Kenney.

His charged speech, which received a standing ovation, was a direct response to comments made by Blanchet last week.

In a press conference after Blanchet met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Nov. 7, he was asked what advice he had for provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan that seek more independence.

"If they were attempting to create a green state in Western Canada, I might be tempted to help them. If they are trying to create an oil state in Western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us," said Blanchet.

He went on to say, "we will keep fighting this idea to obsessively want to extract oil from the ground and make the planet warmer."

Kenney, who announced his appointment of a "fair deal" panel for Alberta on Saturday, says he hopes to gain more autonomy for the province.

Quebec has fought for its own autonomy for years, but it appears the two leaders share few similarities in policy desires beyond that.

"All we ask is a little bit of fairness," Kenney said in his speech. "We're not asking for a special deal."