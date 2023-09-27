Alberta's population continues to soar, according the latest Statistics Canada report, notching not only the highest net interprovincial gains ever recorded for the province, but also for any single province since such data started being recorded.

Alberta was home to 4.7 million people as of July 1, according to annual population estimates released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday — a little more than four per cent higher than the same time last year. That's an additional 184,400 people.

"In percentage terms, the last time population growth was this high Stars on 45 and John Lennon were topping the charts. For music buffs, that's 1981, when the population grew 4.6 per cent," ATB Financial's research team wrote in a note Wednesday.

"In people terms, however, no other year comes close. This year's increase in the total population outmatches the previous record in 2013 by 77,800."

Interprovincial migration — that is, the difference between the number of people who moved to Alberta and the number who left — saw net gains of 56,245, the highest annual net gains ever recorded for any province or territory since data started being tracked in the early 1970s.

In June, Canada's population surpassed 40 million people.

