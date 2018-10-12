RCMP reveal important clue in 2015 southern Alberta suspicious death
Victoria Crow Shoe's body was found on shores of Oldman River Reservoir in September 2015
Three years after the body of Victoria (Vickie) Crow Shoe was found on the shores of the Oldman River Reservoir in southern Alberta, Pincher Creek RCMP have released new information related to the case.
Crow Shoe's body was found Sept. 13, 2015. However, police believe she was likely placed in the water shortly after Aug. 31, 2015 — the last time she was seen alive.
Police believe the body was bound with rope before being placed in the water. Investigators have released a photo of the rope in the hope someone will recognize it.
"The rope is of kernmantle construction and is white with two black tracers in the sheath weave," reads an RCMP release.
RCMP major crimes unit has also deployed resources to the reservoir in a renewed search for evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to email RCMP, call their tip line at 403-343-5582 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
