'It's quite sickening:' Alberta Party denounces racist messaging spraypainted on candidate's election sign

The Alberta Party is outraged by racist graffiti sprayed on a candidate's campaign sign in northwest Calgary overnight.

Calgary-Edgemont candidate Joanne Gui awoke to find the racist phrases, which prompted party leader Stephen Mandel to come to Calgary and speak out Thursday.

"In today's Alberta there is no place for this. And all of us in the Alberta Party, I'm sure everybody, condemns these kind of actions and it's quite sickening, to be honest with you," he told reporters.

Alberta Party candidate Joanne Gui says she was shocked after one of her campaign signs in the Calgary-Edgemont riding was found defaced. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"Joanne's an incredible candidate, someone with great contributions to the community. The entire community is remarkable. It has helped build this province, so these kind of actions to any of our cultural groups is so unacceptable it's unbelievable."

Gui said she feels it's her duty as a minority woman to stand up against them.

"I think that the only thing I can do is be stronger, be better, and not let those people to win. We have a better message, and we stand together," she said.

Karen McPherson, who was an Alberta Party MLA that announced she will not be seeking re-election, tweeted her support for the candidate, pointing out that it's International Day to End Racism.

Calgary NDP candidate Deborah Drever also had one of her signs defaced.

She tweeted a photo of one of her signs that someone tagged with "death to Marxists."