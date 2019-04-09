Alberta Party leader would keep tuition cap, create more post-secondary spaces

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel says he would retain the current cap on tuition and create 45,000 new post-secondary education spaces if he were premier.

Mandel says his government would add the spaces by 2024 at universities, colleges and technical institutes.

Consideration would be given to satellite campuses in underserved areas, and 3,000 of the spaces would be dedicated to Indigenous-led programs.

Mandel says more post-secondary opportunities are needed because 15 per cent more high school students are expected to graduate in the next seven years.

He says the new spaces would be developed in consultation with post-secondary institutions.

Mandel says affordability of and accessibility to post-secondary studies need to be improved in Alberta.

"The NDP has put our future at risk," he said in a release Tuesday. There is no predictability and no plan for post-secondary students.

"Alberta's young people represent a new generation of thinkers, builders and leaders. We're going to make sure ... they can chase their dreams and help build the next Alberta."