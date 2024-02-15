Alberta Parks launches new camping reservation system

Alberta Parks is replacing its online camping reservation system with a model that includes new search tools and features ahead of opening up bookings next week.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the agency said it's moving its online camping inventory to a cloud-based platform this year.

"The current system is 15 years old and has struggled to keep up with user demand in recent years," read the statement.

Some new features will include highlighting open sites for last-minute campers, a "favourite" function, allowing users to log which campsites they've enjoyed, and expanded payment options to include Visa, Debit and Mastercard Debit.

Tanya Jones said she only found out about the new system when she logged into her Alberta Parks account on Monday to start planning ahead for the summer.

Jones said she was told she would need to make a new account, and that none of her information from the old system would be transferred to the new system.

"I did look at my past [camping history] because we had a few campsites that we liked that we camped at last year," she said.

"So I had to make a note of which ones they were … for when I need to rebook that I can refer to."

While Jones said the new booking system seems user friendly enough, she wishes Alberta Parks had better communicated the timing and details of the switch, so that people could be better prepared and avoid losing their past camping history when the old system is no longer accessible.

"Alberta Parks has my account information and my email," she said. "They could have done an email blast a couple weeks ago announcing, 'hey, we're going to be moving to a new system and here's what we suggest you do, and we're not moving any of your old booking information over,'" said Jones.

"It puts a lot of extra work on Albertans, basically."

The view from inside a tent at the Merlin Meadows campground in the Skoki region of Banff National Park. (Robson Fletcher/CBC)

Tyler Dixon, an ambassador for Alberta Parks, said he's excited for the new system to roll out.

"I think it's going to streamline the process and make things easier in the long run," said Dixon.

He said the new system has tried to address some of the crashing issues that happened on the old site during peak booking times.

Another new feature that Dixon is looking forward to utilizing is filtering for dog-friendly campsites, something he said was a bit more ambiguous on the old system.

As users will lose access to the old site on Feb. 18, Dixon said it's important for people to log-on to it now to record their camping history if they want it, as well as get familiar with the new system.

"There could be a bit of a new learning curve to it … it feels different than the old reservation system and so I would definitely encourage people to go and explore it and play with it beforehand."

Those looking to make an account on the new system can go to shop.albertaparks.ca to do so.

Alberta Parks said it plans to post step-by-step videos to help walk people through the new process.

